Miami has picked redshirt freshman Jarren Williams as the Hurricanes' starting quarterback for the season's first game against Florida on Aug. 24, the university announced. Williams was picked over N'Kosi Perry and Tate Martell.

"All three guys showed tremendous improvement and development, which is a credit to their hard work and the work of Dan Enos and his offensive staff," head coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. "We believe we can win with all three guys, however, we feel like Jarren has the greatest upside due to his passing ability, his instincts and his determination."

The 6'2", 210-pound quarterback played in just one game last year and completed one of three pass attempts for 17 yards. He also ran for a two-yard touchdown. He was a top recruit out of Georgia.

Martell, whose full first name is Tathan, transferred from Ohio State was favored by many to win the starting job. Perry played in 11 games last year.

The season opener will be played in Orlando.