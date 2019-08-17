Washington State is partnering with HBO for a new weekly behind-the-scenes show during the 2019 college football season, the school confirmed Saturday.

Four schools were reportedly being considered for the Hard Knocks style show. Alabama, Arizona and Penn State were all in negotiations with the network along with the Cougars. Showtime has previously run three seasons of weekly behind-the-scenes programs and chronicled Notre Dame, Florida State and Navy from 2015-17.

"This should be fun!" Washington State football tweeted Saturday as part of the announcement.

[tweetL https://twitter.com/WSUCougarFB/status/1162747333311774721]

HBO is currently following the Raiders through the 2019 preseason during the hit show Hard Knocks' 14th season.