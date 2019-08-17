Washington State Football to Star in New 'Hard Knocks' Style HBO Show

Washington State was one of four schools being considered for HBO's new Hard Knocks style show.

By Emily Caron
August 17, 2019

Washington State is partnering with HBO for a new weekly behind-the-scenes show during the 2019 college football season, the school confirmed Saturday.

Four schools were reportedly being considered for the Hard Knocks style show. Alabama, Arizona and Penn State were all in negotiations with the network along with the Cougars. Showtime has previously run three seasons of weekly behind-the-scenes programs and chronicled Notre Dame, Florida State and Navy from 2015-17.

"This should be fun!" Washington State football tweeted Saturday as part of the announcement.

HBO is currently following the Raiders through the 2019 preseason during the hit show Hard Knocks' 14th season. 

