Backpack, backpack, Florida State's got no more use for you.

Head coach Willie Taggart said Tuesday that the team's turnover backpack gimmick will not be making an appearance this upcoming year. When asked by Danny Kanell, who had criticized the move, while on CBS Sports' Kanell & Bell if it was to be used following the 2018 season, Taggart said this team is different.

"Nah, you just going to see us play football,” Taggart said. "You are not going to see a backpack, anything, you are going to see us play football and have fun playing the game with each other and having fun making plays. I think that is what you are going to see out of our guys. That was something that our guys wanted to do and they enjoyed doing it. ... This is the 2019 team and guys want to do things different, they want to be different and expect to be different."

The backpack was one of many antics that college football programs across the country had picked up in an effort to entice more turnovers. Miami famously adapted the turnover chain, while Tulane turned to turnover beads and Kennesaw State even used a turnover plank.

But alas, it appears this tradition has been packed away.