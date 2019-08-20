If you didn't already know, Matthew Boling is a track cheat code.

He was the Gatorade National Track and Field Athlete of the Year during his senior year in high school and is now a freshman at Georgia ready to dominate sprinting at the collegiate level.

But before he gets to helping Georgia reclaim the throne at the top of the track and field world, he was used as a ringer in a friendly competition among members of the football team.

In a race that was supposed to be between players and coaches, Boling appeared at the end to do what he does best. Embarrass the competition and prove he is one of the fastest people in the world.

That was some top-class showboating by Boling at the end there. The look over with the big smile on his face. The point at the opposition. Who knows how many quality memes he may provide us during races in the years to come if he stays this cocky and this fast.

But as bad as this was for the football players, it could have been much worse for the Bulldogs players even though they did blow a lead in the race. They could have had a 20-7 advantage in the national championship over Alabama and then lost by three in overtime and then lost again the next year in the SEC championship after building a 21-7 lead over the Crimson Tide. That would be way worse.

Instead, they just lost a race to a guy who is faster than all of them anyway.