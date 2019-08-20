If you are a college football team in the ACC or Pac-12 and you don't make the College Football Playoff, Orange Bowl or Rose Bowl, there is only one other postseason game you should have aspirations for and it takes place in El Paso, Texas.

On Tuesday, the Sun Bowl announced it has landed a new sponsor and a new name for the 86th edition of the famed bowl game. So when an ACC school meets a Pac-12 program on Dec. 31, 2019, on CBS, the teams will be playing in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, sponsored by Kellog's Frosted Flakes.

That's right. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

And you better make sure to say the whole thing like A Tribe Called Quest.

This is easily the greatest bowl name and sponsorship deal since the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl from 2014-16 (RIP).

There won't be any better-than-Chick-fil-a spicy chicken sandwiches to give away at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, but it should feature the most beloved mascot of all-time.

There's a word to describe how awesome and unbelievably cool this event is but it can't quite come to mind. I think it starts with a "G."

This is ... glorious. That's it. That's the word I wanted.

Maybe Frosted Flakes should loop in Bobby Roode too to really make this thing as great as possible.