Report: Alabama Star LB Dylan Moses Out for Season With Torn ACL

Dylan Moses was a Sports Illustrated Preseason All-America selection.

By Emily Caron
August 28, 2019

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a torn ACL during the team's practice on Tuesday night and is out for the year, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz

The junior star inside linebacker was a finalist for the Butkus Award last year and was a Sports Illustrated Preseason All-America selection.

Moses led the Crimson Tide defense with 86 tackles last fall—10 of which were for a loss—and added 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He tied his season-high with five solo tackles in the SEC championship win over Georgia.

Moses's injury marks Alabama's second season-long loss at linebacker after the team lost its other starter, redshirt senior Josh McMillon, to a knee injury earlier this month.

The Crimson Tide will open the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Duke. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

