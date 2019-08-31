College GameDay is heading to the Lone Star State in Week 2. The ESPN crew will go to Austin, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7 before the Longhorns take on LSU.

Austin will be hosting GameDay for the first time since 2009. GameDay has been at Texas's campus six times since 1999, with the Longhorns going 5–1 when GameDay visits.

Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 45–14 in Week 1. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 28 of 38 passes on Saturday for 276 yards and four touchdowns. The Longhorns entered 2019 No. 10 in the AP Poll. LSU dominated Georgia Southern in a 55–3 blowout on Saturday.

College GameDay was in the state of Texas in Week 1, stationed in Fort Worth before Oregon faced Auburn at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Longhorns defeated Texas Tech 34–24 in 2009 after GameDay's last visit.