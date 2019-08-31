Duke vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch 2019 Season Opener Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Duke vs. Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 31.

By Emily Caron
August 31, 2019

No. 2 Alabama and Duke will meet on Saturday, Aug. 31 in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium to open the 2019 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The Crimson Tide finished last season at 14–1, with its lone loss coming to Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship. Tua Tagovailoa's team opens as a 35-point favorite over the Blue Devils, who finished their 2018 campaign at 8–5 but with only three conference wins in the ACC.

Duke's starting quarterback Daniel Jones–the first Blue Devils' quarterback ever selected in the first round–is now with the New York Giants, leaving Duke's offense in the hands of redshirt senior Quentin Harris.

How to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

      Modal message