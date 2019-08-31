It's hard to doubt Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze's dedication after he coached against Syracuse on Saturday from a coaches' box hosptial bed at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA. But Freeze's strange setup certainly resulted in some interesting images during Saturday's broadcast.

Freeze arrived in the stadium in a wheelchair, then posted up in his hosptial bed as the Flames hosted No. 22 Syracuse. Let's just say Freeze looked a little out of place attempting to lead his squad, which lost 24–0 to the Orange.

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze with a different style of press conference tonight. He coached from a hospital bed in a coaches booth due to a back injury which he says he'll have more of an update on in a few days.



Freeze on how he coached from the booth tonight:

Freeze's setup on Saturday was certainly funny, but his back pain over the summer is no laughing matter. He missed nearly two weeks of Liberty practice in the offseason due to a herniated disk, and he suffered a staph infection after undergoing surgery.

Liberty's head coach went 39–25 leading Ole Miss from 2012-15. Freeze stepped down as the Rebels' head coach in July 2017 after a scandal surrounding a female escort service.