Hugh Freeze Coaching From His Hospital Bed Was the Most Bizarre Thing of Week 1

Freeze coached vs. Syracuse in a hospital bed as he recovers from a herniated disk in his back. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2019

It's hard to doubt Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze's dedication after he coached against Syracuse on Saturday from a coaches' box hosptial bed at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA. But Freeze's strange setup certainly resulted in some interesting images during Saturday's broadcast.

Freeze arrived in the stadium in a wheelchair, then posted up in his hosptial bed as the Flames hosted No. 22 Syracuse. Let's just say Freeze looked a little out of place attempting to lead his squad, which lost 24–0 to the Orange.

Freeze's setup on Saturday was certainly funny, but his back pain over the summer is no laughing matter. He missed nearly two weeks of Liberty practice in the offseason due to a herniated disk, and he suffered a staph infection after undergoing surgery.

Liberty's head coach went 39–25 leading Ole Miss from 2012-15. Freeze stepped down as the Rebels' head coach in July 2017 after a scandal surrounding a female escort service. 

