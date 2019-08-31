Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is shining in his debut with the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

Fields entered halftime with four touchdowns, all of which came in the first quarter as Ohio State built an early 28–0 lead on Florida Atlantic. He went 10-for-16 with 172 passing yards and 37 rushing yards, and OSU went into halftime up 28–3 on the Owls.

The transfer signal-caller opened with a 51-yard touchdown run, which marks the longest rush of his career. He later added three touchdowns in the air, including connecting with Jeremy Ruckert on a 32-yard pass to give the Buckeyes a 21–0 lead with 9:12 left on the clock.

Fields transferred to Ohio State this winter from Georgia and won a waiver for immediate eligibility. He came to the Bulldogs as the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2018 behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Fields sat behind sophomore Jake Fromm in 2018 before deciding to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal in mid-December.