Maryland beat Howard 79–0 in its season opener on Saturday. The score had Terrapins players and more connecting it to late offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who wore No. 79.

Maryland had a chance to score over 80 points in the contest to beat the program's single-season scoring record. The Terrapins set the record in 1927 when they scored 80 points against Washington College.

After beating Howard, senior Ellis McKennie took to Twitter to pay tribute to McNair.

"79...never ask if he is still apart of this. Long live 79 [sic]," he said.

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, former Maryland defensive back Cameron Chism and The Jordan McNair Foundation also honored him on social media.

McNair died of heatstroke in June 2018 after collapsing at an offseason team workout in late May. Questions were raised on the handling of Maryland's football program following his death. Following an investigation, Maryland's board of regents announced that the athletic training staff did not adhere to protocol when treating McNair's heatstroke symptoms at the workout. Maryland later fired head coach DJ Durkin, who had been previously placed on leave, on October 31, 2018.