Oregon Suffers Brutal Bad Beat in Week 1 Showdown vs. Auburn

The Ducks held a 21–6 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2019

Oregon suffered a crushing Week 1 loss against Auburn on Saturday night, and the loss carried a double whammy for the Ducks fans who also bet on Justin Herbert and Co. +3.5.

The Ducks appeared on their way to a statement victory midway through the third quarter with a 21–6 lead on a nine-yard touchdown run from running back Darrian Felix. But Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix rallied the Tigers with 21 unanswered points in a 27–21 victory.

Oregon led 21–20 in the final minute, and the Ducks forced Auburn to a 2nd-and-10 at the Oregon 39 with just 21 seconds to play. Oregon still had a shot at maintaining its lead in the final seconds. And as for Oregon bettors, even an Auburn field goal would result in a Ducks cover at 23–21. But Nix had other ideas.

Nix tossed a 26-yard touchdown to wideout Seth Williams with under 10 seconds to play, giving the Tigers a 27–21 lead following a PAT. The cover that was once a likely lock disappeared in a matter of seconds.

Oregon-Auburn wasn't the only Pac-12 game in Week 1 to feature an absolutely horrific bad beat.

Nix and the Tigers remain undefeated entering a Week 2 matchup against Tulane. The Ducks return to Eugene, Ore. for a Week 2 contest against Nevada on Sept. 7.

 

