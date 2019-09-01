Jalen Hurts Gets Off to Quick Start in Oklahoma Debut

The Jalen Hurts era at Oklahoma got off to a quick start.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 01, 2019

The former Alabama quarterback finished the first half with three total touchdowns, including one rushing, and 174 yards along with 128 yards on the ground. 

Hurts led a 61-yard drive in 70 seconds to put the Sooners on top with 12:21 left in the first quarter. The three-play drive was capped off with a 14-yard touchdown to Jeremiah Hall.

Hurts added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, putting the Sooners up by two scores with a one-yard run. 

He then added another touchdown pass, connecting with Ceedee Lamb for 45-yards and a score to make it 21–0. 

However, with less than five minutes left in the first half, Hurts gave up a crucial fumble, but the Cougars couldn't convert a touchdown and settled for a field goal to make it 21–10 to end the half.

Hurts announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma after three seasons with the Crimson Tide in January. The announcement came not long after Heisman Trophy winner and former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly submitted his paperwork to declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

At Alabama, Hurts had a 26–2 record as a starter, but was benched in the 2018 national championship game in favor of Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide to a comeback title. Hurts then spent the following season as Tagovailoa's backup, and he did not transfer mid-year.

Hurts threw for 4,861 yards, 40 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and ran for 1,809 yards and 21 touchdowns in his two years as Alabama's starter.

      Modal message