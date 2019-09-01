Report: USC Quarterback JT Daniels Suffers Torn ACL, Out For Season

USC quarterback JT Daniels has reportedly suffered a torn ACL and meniscus and is out for the remainder of the 2019 season.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 01, 2019

USC quarterback JT Daniels has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus and is out for the remainder of the 2019 season, reports Adam Maya of USC Maven.

According to Maya, the initial hope was that Daniels suffered a severe knee sprain, but further testing confirmed the tear. 

Daniels was carted off the field at the end of the first half against Fresno State in USC's 31–23 win Saturday night. He suffered the injury as he fumbled the ball while being tackled late in the second quarter. He later rejoined his teammates on the sidelines in crutches. 

Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception before exiting. True freshman Kedon Slovis took over for Daniels.

USC next faces No.7 Stanford on Sept. 7.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message