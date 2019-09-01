USC quarterback JT Daniels has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus and is out for the remainder of the 2019 season, reports Adam Maya of USC Maven.

According to Maya, the initial hope was that Daniels suffered a severe knee sprain, but further testing confirmed the tear.

Daniels was carted off the field at the end of the first half against Fresno State in USC's 31–23 win Saturday night. He suffered the injury as he fumbled the ball while being tackled late in the second quarter. He later rejoined his teammates on the sidelines in crutches.

Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception before exiting. True freshman Kedon Slovis took over for Daniels.

USC next faces No.7 Stanford on Sept. 7.