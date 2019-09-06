Report: Liberty's Hugh Freeze to Travel to Louisiana and Coach in Medical Chair

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will reportedly coach the Flames from a medical chair at Louisiana on Saturday.

By Jenna West
September 06, 2019

Liberty's Hugh Freeze will reportedly travel for the Flames' game against Louisiana and coach from a medical chair in the press box on Saturday night.

Athletic director Ian McCaw told The News & Advance that Freeze's medical chair, which is designed to elevate and reduce stress on his back, is set to arrive in Lafayette on Friday. McCaw said Freeze intends to fly on a private jet from Lynchburg to Lafayette on Saturday ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET contest.

Despite previous reports describing the special seat as a "dental chair," Liberty spokesperson Todd Wetmore told Yahoo the university does not consider it as that.

"We're not calling it a dental chair," Wetmore said. "It's a medical chair that allows him to be elevated."

Freeze missed nearly two weeks of Liberty's practices in the offseason due to a herniated disk. He underwent emergency surgery on Aug. 16 at the University of Virginia Medical Center and told ESPN that a "potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream."

Last week, Freeze coached Liberty from a hospital bed during the Flames' home opener at Williams Stadium. He arrived at the stadium in a wheelchair, then posted up in his hosptial bed while attempting to lead his squad, which lost 24–0 to Syracuse. Freeze's strange setup certainly resulted in some interesting images during Saturday's broadcast. He would not be able to coach Liberty from a hospital bed in the press box at Louisiana's Cajun Field, which was built in 1971.

This is Freeze's first season as Liberty's head coach after being at the helm at Ole Miss from 2012-15. He led the Rebels to a 39–25 record before stepping down in July 2017 after it was discovered that he made calls to female escort services on his university-issued cell phone.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message