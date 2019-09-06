Liberty's Hugh Freeze will reportedly travel for the Flames' game against Louisiana and coach from a medical chair in the press box on Saturday night.

Athletic director Ian McCaw told The News & Advance that Freeze's medical chair, which is designed to elevate and reduce stress on his back, is set to arrive in Lafayette on Friday. McCaw said Freeze intends to fly on a private jet from Lynchburg to Lafayette on Saturday ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET contest.

Despite previous reports describing the special seat as a "dental chair," Liberty spokesperson Todd Wetmore told Yahoo the university does not consider it as that.

"We're not calling it a dental chair," Wetmore said. "It's a medical chair that allows him to be elevated."

Freeze missed nearly two weeks of Liberty's practices in the offseason due to a herniated disk. He underwent emergency surgery on Aug. 16 at the University of Virginia Medical Center and told ESPN that a "potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream."

Last week, Freeze coached Liberty from a hospital bed during the Flames' home opener at Williams Stadium. He arrived at the stadium in a wheelchair, then posted up in his hosptial bed while attempting to lead his squad, which lost 24–0 to Syracuse. Freeze's strange setup certainly resulted in some interesting images during Saturday's broadcast. He would not be able to coach Liberty from a hospital bed in the press box at Louisiana's Cajun Field, which was built in 1971.

Weirdest sport on earth pic.twitter.com/rLw5RkvkGK — Sharks with rabies (@thejasonkirk) September 1, 2019

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze with a different style of press conference tonight. He coached from a hospital bed in a coaches booth due to a back injury which he says he’ll have more of an update on in a few days.



Freeze on how he coached from the booth tonight: pic.twitter.com/EftJ7wFSUr — Josh Schafer (@Schafer_44) September 1, 2019

This is Freeze's first season as Liberty's head coach after being at the helm at Ole Miss from 2012-15. He led the Rebels to a 39–25 record before stepping down in July 2017 after it was discovered that he made calls to female escort services on his university-issued cell phone.