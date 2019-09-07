Akron's 'Turnover Pencil' is the Best Celebration Prop You'll See This Season

Move over, turnover chain. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

We've seen plenty of celebration props in college football over the past few years, from Miami's turnover chain to Morehead State's turnover cane. But Akron may now have the crown for best celebration prop with its new celebration on Saturday: the turnover pencil. 

That's right, folks. A turnover pencil. Far less flashy than previous props, but perhaps ultimately more useful. Maybe the turnover pencil has some symbolic value? Could Akron be trying to erase the opponent's offense? Write its name into the college football bowl projections? Whatever the reasoning, count me in on the turnover pencil.

Perhaps the turnover pencil can turn Akron's luck around in the first year with head coach Tom Arth. The Zips have posted just one winning season since 2006. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message