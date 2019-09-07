Tiger Band paid tribute to SpongeBob SquarePants following No. 1 Clemson's 24–10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

The band played "Sweet Victory" from the show's infamous "Band Geeks" episode to the delight of many fans. People finally heard the full song at a football stadium this year after more than 700,000 fans signed a petition calling for the NFL to play it during the Super Bowll LIII halftime show in February. The petition's creator, Isreal Colunga, started it in order to honor Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob's creator who passed away on Nov. 26.

The song was briefly played in the halftime show, which featured Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, but still disappointed music fans and SpongeBob enthusiasts everywhere for not getting more love.

CLEMSON IS PEAKING pic.twitter.com/TiPEaSZB85 — DEATH VALLEY RECORDS (@STSouthland) September 7, 2019

For those unfamiliar with what is arguably one of the greatest musical scenes in television history, watch below.