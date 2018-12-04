The NFL is responsible for plenty of thrilling and inspiring moments in the lifetimes of perhaps millions. The Super Bowl could provide yet another one of those moments – not only with the game itself, but with an historic halftime show.

More than 700,000 fans have signed a petition calling for the NFL to play "Sweet Victory," the iconic song performed by SpongeBob and his friends in the episode "Band Geeks," during the Super Bowll LIII halftime show.

The petition's creator, Isreal Colunga, started it in order to honor Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob's creator who passed away on Nov. 26.

For those unfamiliar with what is arguably one of the greatest musical scenes in television history, watch below.

For now, Maroon 5 is expected to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. The group is responsible for a multitude of hits over the past two decades, such as "She Will Be Loved," "Moves Like Jagger," and "Girls Like You." Adam Levine and the group's prominence would be all but cemented if they were to dropout so the world can bask together in such a moment.