The NFL is responsible for plenty of thrilling and inspiring moments in the lifetimes of perhaps millions. The Super Bowl could provide yet another one of those moments – not only with the game itself, but with an historic halftime show.

More than 700,000 fans have signed a petition calling for the NFL to play "Sweet Victory," the iconic song performed by SpongeBob and his friends in the episode "Band Geeks," during the Super Bowll LIII halftime show.

The petition's creator, Isreal Colunga, started it in order to honor Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob's creator who passed away on Nov. 26.

For those unfamiliar with what is arguably one of the greatest musical scenes in television history, watch below.

A group even put together a live rendition of the song and has proposed that they perform the act live at the Super Bowl.

Turns out Mayonnaise is an instrument after all! Thank you, Stephen Hillenburg, for giving us the one-of-a-kind universe of Spongebob. This is dedicated to you from me, @kennytsao, and a cluster of band geeks! Thank you @isrealcolunga for inspiring this! Super Bowl 2018?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zry6wmKTY1 — Cael Dadian (@caeldadian) December 13, 2018

For now, Maroon 5 is expected to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. The group is responsible for a multitude of hits over the past two decades, such as "She Will Be Loved," "Moves Like Jagger," and "Girls Like You." Adam Levine and the group's prominence would be all but cemented if they were to dropout so the world can bask together in such a moment.