Clemson vs. Texas A&M Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 7.

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

Texas A&M will look to dethrone No. 1 Clemson in a matchup of national title contenders on Saturday. Kickoff from Death Valley in Clemson, S.C. is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The reigning-champion Tigers cruised past Georgia Tech with a 52-14 win in Week 1. Running back Travis Etienne sprinted for 205 yards and three touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets, while quarterback and Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence threw for 168 yards and two TDs. 

The Aggies defeated Texas State 41-7 in Week 1. They enter 2019 seeking their first 10-win season since 2012.

How to watch Saturday's game: 

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

