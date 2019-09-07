ESPN's College GameDay traveled to the Lone Star State on Saturday morning ahead of No. 6 LSU's clash with No. 9 Texas, taking the show's first visit to Austin since 2009.

The Longhorns No. 1 fan Matthew McConaughey was on site as the show's guest picker before the Saturday night clash between the two storied programs. Texas took care of business in Week 1 with a 45–14 win over Louisiana Tech. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger kicked off his Heisman campaign with a bang, completing 28 of 38 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

LSU's offense cruised past Georgia Southern last week in a 55–3 victory. QB Joe Burrow outdid Ehlinger with five TD passes, three of which went to sophomore wideout Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Tigers have never beaten a top-10 non-conference opponent on the road and Austin certainly isn't the easiest place to do it. Rowdy Texas fans came prepared for the showdown, which headlines Week 2's college football slate.

Check out all the best signs from Saturday's show:

Never miss an opportunity to troll your rival pic.twitter.com/B2F1cpHPf8 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

“I’m just here for Matthew McConaughey” Alright Alright Alright #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/gpS1PtpcMm — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 7, 2019

The hero everyone needs pic.twitter.com/Is1AwCSSBA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

No refunds after 30 days pic.twitter.com/UgY17B9rTT — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

The worst kind of pain 🛴 pic.twitter.com/hwY8kyMSBx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Texas fans: “lol aggy is sooo obsessed with us for making GameDay signs about us.”



Also Texas fans: pic.twitter.com/x9KqjsGFyQ — Rob White (@Robert_White14) September 7, 2019

Are you sure 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6G1ebQNI7x — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Nobody likes these kinds of people pic.twitter.com/gs21SJWl1E — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.