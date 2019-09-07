Best Signs From ESPN's Week 1 'College GameDay' Broadcast From LSU-Texas

Check out the best signs from Austin.

By Emily Caron
September 07, 2019

ESPN's College GameDay traveled to the Lone Star State on Saturday morning ahead of No. 6 LSU's clash with No. 9 Texas, taking the show's first visit to Austin since 2009

The Longhorns No. 1 fan Matthew McConaughey was on site as the show's guest picker before the Saturday night clash between the two storied programs. Texas took care of business in Week 1 with a 45–14 win over Louisiana Tech. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger kicked off his Heisman campaign with a bang, completing 28 of 38 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns. 

LSU's offense cruised past Georgia Southern last week in a 55–3 victory. QB Joe Burrow outdid Ehlinger with five TD passes, three of which went to sophomore wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. 

The Tigers have never beaten a top-10 non-conference opponent on the road and Austin certainly isn't the easiest place to do it. Rowdy Texas fans came prepared for the showdown, which headlines Week 2's college football slate.

Check out all the best signs from Saturday's show:

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

