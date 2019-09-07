No. 9 Texas will host No. 6 LSU in a battle of national title contenders on Saturday. Kickoff from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Longhorns took care of business in Week 1 with a 45-41 win over Louisiana Tech. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger kicked off his Heisman campaign with a bang, completing 28 of 38 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

LSU's offense cruised past Georgia Southern on Aug. 31 in a 55-3 victory. QB Joe Burrow outdid Ehlinger with five TD passes, three of which went to sophomore wideout Terrace Marshall Jr.

Saturday will mark College GameDay's first visit to Austin since 2009.

How to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.