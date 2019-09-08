No. 6 LSU beat No. 9 Texas on Saturday night and made sure to leave a mark on the field.

After defeating the Longhorns 45–38 in the highly anticipated non-conference game, LSU gathered on the field at Texas Memorial Stadium. The team watched safety Kenan Jones plant a flag on the turf and cheered him on. Saturday night's win was a huge moment for the playoff-hopeful Tigers, who have perhaps their best roster since 2011, when they last won the SEC championship.

Yes, LSU planted a flag on Texas' field



(via @JacquesDoucet) pic.twitter.com/hCSXKsJdz0 — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 8, 2019

While LSU wanted to enjoy its win, the post-game celebration wasn't nearly as dramatic as when Baker Mayfield planted Oklahoma's flag in the middle of Ohio State's logo at the 50-yard line in 2017. Mayfield's disrespectful act came after Oklahoma beat the Buckeyes 31–16 as revenge for Ohio State's 45–24 blowout over the Sooners the year before.