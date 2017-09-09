College Football

Watch: Baker Mayfield Plants Oklahoma Flag in Ohio State Logo After Win

College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Jeremy Woo
8 minutes ago

It’s good to celebrate when you win, and it’s great to win on the road. Oklahoma took that to another level on Saturday after winning in Columbus and knocking off Ohio State.

Fresh off a 386-yard, three touchdown performance for No. 5 Oklahoma, quarterback Baker Mayfield took the OU flag and planted it square at midfield, in the center of the No. 2 Buckeyes’ logo.

See below.

Was it too much? Was it appropriate? Was it disrespectful? Does it even matter?

It’s definitely ruthless. We’d love a college football playoff rematch. Let’s go from there.

