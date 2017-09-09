It’s good to celebrate when you win, and it’s great to win on the road. Oklahoma took that to another level on Saturday after winning in Columbus and knocking off Ohio State.

Fresh off a 386-yard, three touchdown performance for No. 5 Oklahoma, quarterback Baker Mayfield took the OU flag and planted it square at midfield, in the center of the No. 2 Buckeyes’ logo.

See below.

Baker Mayfield plants the OU flag in the Ohio State logo at midfield pic.twitter.com/Ovas203PqP — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 10, 2017

Was it too much? Was it appropriate? Was it disrespectful? Does it even matter?

It’s definitely ruthless. We’d love a college football playoff rematch. Let’s go from there.