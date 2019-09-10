Quickly
- Even though there aren't any ranked games this weekend, it's an intriguing slate nonetheless. Our college football staff has picked every important Week 3 game against the spread.
Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks for Week 3, along with the standings after Week 2.
Season-long standings
Molly Geary: 15-8-1
Max Meyer: 14-9-1
Scooby Axson: 13-10-1
Michael Shapiro: 12-11-1
Joan Niesen: 11-12-1
Tim Rohan: 11-12-1
Laken Litman: 10-13-1
Ross Dellenger: 9-14-1
No. 20 Washington State (-9) vs. Houston at NRG Stadium
Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State (-17)
Stanford at No. 17 UCF (-7.5)
No. 2 Alabama (-25) at South Carolina
No. 24 USC (-4) at BYU
No. 19 Iowa (-2) at Iowa State
Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State (-13)
No. 9 Florida (-8) at Kentucky
TCU (-2.5) at Purdue
No. 1 Clemson (-27.5) at Syracuse
Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (-7.5)
No. 5 Oklahoma (-23) at UCLA