College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 3 Games

Quickly

  • Even though there aren't any ranked games this weekend, it's an intriguing slate nonetheless. Our college football staff has picked every important Week 3 game against the spread.
By The SI Staff
September 10, 2019

While we don't have any ranked matchups this week, Week 3 offers several intriguing lines for college football's biggest games.

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks for Week 3, along with the standings after Week 2. 

Season-long standings
Molly Geary: 15-8-1
Max Meyer: 14-9-1
Scooby Axson: 13-10-1
Michael Shapiro: 12-11-1
Joan Niesen: 11-12-1
Tim Rohan: 11-12-1
Laken Litman: 10-13-1
Ross Dellenger: 9-14-1

No. 20 Washington State (-9) vs. Houston at NRG Stadium

Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State (-17)

Stanford at No. 17 UCF (-7.5)

No. 2 Alabama (-25) at South Carolina

No. 24 USC (-4) at BYU

No. 19 Iowa (-2) at Iowa State

Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State (-13)

No. 9 Florida (-8) at Kentucky

TCU (-2.5) at Purdue

No. 1 Clemson (-27.5) at Syracuse

Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (-7.5)

No. 5 Oklahoma (-23) at UCLA

