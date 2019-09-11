NCAA Sends Letter to Calif. Governor, Calls Athlete Compensation Bill 'Unconstitutional'

The California State Assembly passed the 'Fair Pay to Play Act' on Monday by a 73-0 margin. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 11, 2019

The NCAA sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, calling the state's potential Fair Pay to Play Act "unconstitutional."

The California State Assembly passed the act by a 73-0 margin on Monday, allowing college athletes to earn income for their name, likeness and image. The bill would not force schools to pay athletes, but rather allow athletes to hire agents who can procure business and sponsorship deals. 

"If the bill becomes law and California’s 58 NCAA schools are compelled to allow an unrestricted name, image and likeness scheme, it would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics," Wednesday's letter read. "Right now, nearly half a million student-athletes in all 50 states compete under the same rules. This bill would remove that essential element of fairness and equal treatment that forms the bedrock of college sports."

The Fair Pay to Play Act has already earned a few notable endorsements, including one from Lakers' star LeBron James

California's State Senate will vote on the bill, "as early as Wednesday," per USA Today. Newsom will have 30 days to sign or veto the bill if it passes the Senate vote. 

