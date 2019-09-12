Georgia Fans to Wear Pink to Honor Arkansas State Coach's Wife

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson lost his wife Wendy to breast cancer in August.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 12, 2019

Georgia is looking to have a "pink out" on Saturday in honor of the wife of Arkansas State coach Brady Anderson, Wendy, who died of breast cancer in August.

Wendy battled the disease for two years, according to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brady had taken a leave of absence from the team but returned prior to the Red Wolves' last contest against UNLV.

Georgia fans are using the hashtag #WearPinkforWendy to notify folks on social media about the plan to get as much pink in the stadium as possible.

The game will be played on ESPN2 at noon Saturday and it is the No. 3 Bulldogs' last game before a meeting with No. 7 Notre Dame.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message