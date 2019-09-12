Georgia is looking to have a "pink out" on Saturday in honor of the wife of Arkansas State coach Brady Anderson, Wendy, who died of breast cancer in August.

Wendy battled the disease for two years, according to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brady had taken a leave of absence from the team but returned prior to the Red Wolves' last contest against UNLV.

Georgia fans are using the hashtag #WearPinkforWendy to notify folks on social media about the plan to get as much pink in the stadium as possible.

🚨 PLEASE RETWEET🚨DawgNation let’s get behind this on Saturday. 🐶🎗💖 It’s bigger than a football game. #WearPinkForWendy pic.twitter.com/lcazvSHPYG — Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer 🐶🎗 (@bbbc_athens) September 10, 2019

The game will be played on ESPN2 at noon Saturday and it is the No. 3 Bulldogs' last game before a meeting with No. 7 Notre Dame.