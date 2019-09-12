Urban Meyer on Returning to Coaching: 'I'm Not There at the Moment'

Urban Meyer addressed if he'd consider returning to coaching in 2020.

By Jenna West
September 12, 2019

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has not entirely ruled out the possibility of returning to the sidelines in the future. In an interview with Cleveland.com, Meyer addressed if he'd consider taking a coaching job offer in 2020.

"I'm not there at the moment," Meyer said. "Like you said, next year can I say that? We'll talk again next year and we'll see."

This week, rumors started swirling over whether Meyer would return to coaching at either USC or Tennessee next year. USC's athletic director Lynn Swann resigned on Monday and Meyer spoke highly of the traditions at Tennessee and its previous success last weekend.

"You're talking about one of the top 10 jobs in America, a tradition-rich program," he said of the Volunteers.

Tennessee went 5–7 in 2018, their first year under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, and are 0–2 so far this season after losses to Georgia State and BYU. 

Meyer knew he had to quit coaching last year to help relieve the cyst in his brain that was causing headaches, but he also said he feels better that the Buckeyes are succeeding under new coach Ryan Day.

Whether or not he coaches again, Meyer has plenty to keep him busy between his jobs as a Fox Sports analyst, an assistant athletic director and a co-teacher of a "Leadership and Character" course at Ohio State. Despite his schedule, he said he worries if he's making an impact on those around him and misses the "fight" of preparing for games and recruiting.

"The morning is the hardest time of day. You're not in a fight," he said. "I've been in a fight for 33 years, and now you're not in that fight. So how do you fulfill that fight? And I feel that every morning. Every morning.

"It's all about a win and a loss for 33 years. I mean every day was. Not just you're getting ready for a game. No, no, no, no. You're recruiting every day. You're going against Alabama and Clemson every day, The Team Up North every day. Now you're not. That’s the number one void, is you're not in a fight."

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message