Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has not entirely ruled out the possibility of returning to the sidelines in the future. In an interview with Cleveland.com, Meyer addressed if he'd consider taking a coaching job offer in 2020.

"I'm not there at the moment," Meyer said. "Like you said, next year can I say that? We'll talk again next year and we'll see."

This week, rumors started swirling over whether Meyer would return to coaching at either USC or Tennessee next year. USC's athletic director Lynn Swann resigned on Monday and Meyer spoke highly of the traditions at Tennessee and its previous success last weekend.

"You're talking about one of the top 10 jobs in America, a tradition-rich program," he said of the Volunteers.

Tennessee went 5–7 in 2018, their first year under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, and are 0–2 so far this season after losses to Georgia State and BYU.

Meyer knew he had to quit coaching last year to help relieve the cyst in his brain that was causing headaches, but he also said he feels better that the Buckeyes are succeeding under new coach Ryan Day.

Whether or not he coaches again, Meyer has plenty to keep him busy between his jobs as a Fox Sports analyst, an assistant athletic director and a co-teacher of a "Leadership and Character" course at Ohio State. Despite his schedule, he said he worries if he's making an impact on those around him and misses the "fight" of preparing for games and recruiting.

"The morning is the hardest time of day. You're not in a fight," he said. "I've been in a fight for 33 years, and now you're not in that fight. So how do you fulfill that fight? And I feel that every morning. Every morning.

"It's all about a win and a loss for 33 years. I mean every day was. Not just you're getting ready for a game. No, no, no, no. You're recruiting every day. You're going against Alabama and Clemson every day, The Team Up North every day. Now you're not. That’s the number one void, is you're not in a fight."