Although Texas A&M didn't quite get the "upset” in Death Valley that they were hoping for last week, we still saw some pretty good football for this early in the season. LSU upset Texas on the road in the weekend's other ranked team matchup in a high-scoring thriller under the Saturday night lights. Week 3's slate is a little softer–not featuring a single matchup between ranked opponents–but few stories rivalries should save the day.

We've got you covered with the top games on tap and the matchups you don't want to miss, followed by the complete schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, noon slate

Pitt at No. 13 Penn State: Beaver Stadium is sure to be packed with the Panthers in town. These two Pennsylvania powerhouses will meet on Saturday for the 100th time in program history. The 13th ranked Nittany Lions (2-0) have cruised to non-conference wins over Idaho and Buffalo already in the season as coach James Franklin rebuilds without the stars that defined his early tenure—Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley—around anymore in State College. Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford has been off to a hot start this season, completing 30-of-45 passes for 559 yards and six touchdowns. Tune in to see what he can orchestrate with this offense next in Week 3.

Saturday, afternoon slate

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State: ESPN's College GameDay will make its maiden voyage to Ames this week for what's expected to be another rowdy rivalry on Saturday afternoon when a ranked Iowa team visits longtime foe Iowa State. Cyclone fans are known to show up when the biggest athletic stages come calling and this weekend's clash shouldn't be any different. Plus, the Cy-Hawk Trophy is on the line which is a big deal in Iowa.

Saturday night slate

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse: The Tigers remain on top after taking down Texas A&M last week. While Syracuse is not ranked and the assumption is that Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will come out on top, the Orange have a history of giving Clemson a run for its money. The Tigers only took a four-point win last year, while Syracuse walked away with a 27–24 upset win the year prior. Saturday night's showdown also marks 'Cuse's first home sellout since 1998 which means fans will be aplenty and energy high inside the Carrier Dome. Stakes are high and this ACC clash with divisional implications could be closer than Clemson fans would like to see.

Friday, Sept. 13

• 6 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN)

• 7:30 p.m.: Kansas at Boston College (ACC Network)

• 9:15 p.m.: No. 20 Washington State vs. Houston (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 14

• 12 p.m.: Arkansas State at No. 3 Georgia (ESPN2)

• 12 p.m.: No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana (FOX)

• 12 p.m.: Pittsburg at No. 13 Penn State (ABC)

• 12 p.m.: No. 21 Maryland at Temple (CBSSN)

• 12 p.m.: Miami (OH) at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

• 12 p.m.: Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC Network)

• 12 p.m.: Kansas State at Mississippi State (ESPN)

• 12 p.m.: Furman at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

• 12 p.m.: NC State at West Virginia (FS1)

• 12 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Illinois (BTN)

• 12:30 p.m.: The Citadel at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

• 1 p.m.: Air Force at Colorado (Pac-12 Network)

• 2 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Ball State (ESPN+)

• 2 p.m.: Norfolk State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN3)

• 2:30 p.m.: New Mexico at No. 7 Notre Dame (NBC)

• 3 p.m.: Akron at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m.: Stanford at No. 17 UCF (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 24 USC at BYU (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Navy (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m.: Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m.: Army at UTSA (NFL Network)

• 3:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Minnesota (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m.: UNLV at Northwestern (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Tulsa (ESPN2)

• 4 p.m.: Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State (FOX)

• 4 p.m.: No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State (FS1)

• 4 p.m.: Southern Louisiana at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m.: Colorado State at Arkansas (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m.: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky (No TV Channel Listed)

• 4 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Miami (ACC Network)

• 4:15 p.m.: Idaho State at No. 11 Utah (No TV Channel Listed)

• 4:15 p.m.: North Texas at California (No TV Channel Listed)

• 4:15 p.m.: Cal Poly at Oregon State (No TV Channel Listed)

• 5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Bowling Green (ESPN+)

• 5 p.m.: Idaho at Wyoming (ESPN3)

• 6 p.m.: Buffalo at Liberty (ESPN+)

• 6 p.m.: South Carolina State at South Florida (ESPN3)

• 6 p.m.: UMass at Charlotte (ESPN+)

• 6 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Troy (ESPN+)

• 6:30 p.m.: Ohio at Marshall (No TV Channel Listed)

• 7 p.m.: Kent State at No. 8 Auburn (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m.: No. 9 Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)

• 7 p.m.: Lamar at No. 16 Texas A&M (ESPNU)

• 7 p.m.: New Hampshire at Florida International (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Texas State at SMU (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Weber State at Nevada (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Georgia State at Western Michigan (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m.: Murray State at Toledo (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Duke at Middle Tennessee (No TV Channel Listed)

• 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse (ABC)

• 7:30 p.m.: Northwestern State at No. 4 LSU (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at No. 23 Washington (Pac-12 Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (ACC Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: TCU at Purdue (BTN)

• 7:30 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State at Missouri (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: Texas Southern at Louisiana (ESPN3)

• 8 p.m.: No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA (FOX)

• 8 p.m.: No. 12 Texas at Rice (CBSSN)

• 8 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico State (No TV Channel Listed)

• 8 p.m.: Missouri State at Tulane (ESPN3)

• 8 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Nebraska (FS1)

• 10:15 p.m.: Portland State at No. 22 Boise State (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN)

• 10:45 p.m.: Montana at No. 15 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)