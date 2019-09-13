Johnny Manziel Uniform Stolen From Texas A&M Museum, Person of Interest Identified

Texas A&M university police are investigation the August theft of a Johnny Manziel uniform.

By Jenna West
September 13, 2019

Texas A&M University police are investigating the theft of a Johnny Manziel uniform from the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, university police asked for assistance in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved in stealing the uniform from the 30,000-square-foot museum. The post included a photo of a man wearing Texas A&M gear. Less than two hours later, the department tweeted an update saying the person had been identified.

A Texas A&M athletic department spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that the man in the photo is not a student athlete at the university.

Lieutenant Bobby Richardson told the Bryan-College Station Eagle that the suspect entered the Hall of Champions on the night of Aug. 26 and allegedly undressed a mannequin wearing a full Manziel Texas A&M uniform. The man reportedly took the uniform, which is worth $925, but did not appear to force his way into the building.

Manziel played for the Aggies for two seasons and became the first player to ever win the Heisman Trophy as a freshman. He led the SEC in pass completions in both 2012 (295) and 2013 (300), as well as passing yards (4,114) in his sophomore campaign. The Browns drafted Manziel with the No. 22 overall pick in 2014 but released him only two years later. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League and briefly in the Alliance of American Football before it shut down.

