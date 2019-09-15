There weren't many upsets on Saturday as the majority of the top 25 teams in the country walked away victorious in meetings against unranked foes.

However, Michigan State, Maryland and USC all found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in their last game and now sit on the outside of the AP top 25.

The table is set for a top-10 matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame next week, a top-15 battle between Michigan and Wisconsin and a top-20 contest pitting Auburn against Texas A&M.

Check out the latest AP Poll below.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Michigan

12. Texas

13. Penn State

13. Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. California

24. Arizona State

25. TCU