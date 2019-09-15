There wasn't any change at the top of the AP Poll for Week 4 of the college football season.
There weren't many upsets on Saturday as the majority of the top 25 teams in the country walked away victorious in meetings against unranked foes.
However, Michigan State, Maryland and USC all found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in their last game and now sit on the outside of the AP top 25.
The table is set for a top-10 matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame next week, a top-15 battle between Michigan and Wisconsin and a top-20 contest pitting Auburn against Texas A&M.
Check out the latest AP Poll below.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Michigan
12. Texas
13. Penn State
13. Wisconsin
15. UCF
16. Oregon
17. Texas A&M
18. Iowa
19. Washington State
20. Boise State
21. Virginia
22. Washington
23. California
24. Arizona State
25. TCU