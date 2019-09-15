Michigan State, USC and Maryland Fall Out of AP Top 25

There wasn't any change at the top of the AP Poll for Week 4 of the college football season.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 15, 2019

There weren't many upsets on Saturday as the majority of the top 25 teams in the country walked away victorious in meetings against unranked foes.

However, Michigan State, Maryland and USC all found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in their last game and now sit on the outside of the AP top 25.

The table is set for a top-10 matchup between Georgia and Notre Dame next week, a top-15 battle between Michigan and Wisconsin and a top-20 contest pitting Auburn against Texas A&M.

Check out the latest AP Poll below.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Michigan

12. Texas

13. Penn State

13. Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. California

24. Arizona State

25. TCU

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message