Some of y'all get way too invested in college football.

In the case of four-year-old Grayton Grant, he is trying to invest in the buyout of Florida State coach Willie Taggart.

With the help of his father, Daniel, who is a Florida State alum and booster, young Grayton set up a lemonade stand on Sunday to raise funds to replace the Seminoles coach who is 6-9 in 15 games with the program.

"I hope what I did helped because it was really hot," Grayton told Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Taggart, who is in the second year of a six-year, $30 million deal with Florida State, is owed 80% of his remaining salary if he gets fired. So Grayton needs to help raise $17 million if he wants Taggart gone soon.

In his effort on Sunday, Grayton raised $241. His dad agreed to match that total and they sent a check to Seminole Boosters, Inc. tagged "Taggart Buy Out!"

It was accompanied by a note that read, "I am tired of losing football games and being made fun of at school for being a Seminole fan. At four, I am already starting to gravitate towards the color orange. You don’t want that for an innocent kid like me…."

The Seminoles lost to Virginia Saturday to fall to 1-2 for the season. Daniel said he and his family will be in attendance for Florida State's upcoming home game against Louisville.