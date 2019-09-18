One grocery store in Georgia is going the extra step in hopes of taking away the luck of the Fighting Irish ahead of a big No. 7 Notre Dame-No. 3 Georgia clash.

Dill's Food City announced to customers it was removing Irish Spring soap off its shelves, conveniently before the home state's big top-10 matchup.

A Facebook post said, "Sorry Dill’s customers there will be no Irish Spring at our stores this week. Go Dawgs!" The sign itself read, "Temporarily out of stock," with the addition of "go 'Dawgs."

Tough luck, Dill’s customers! Pick a different soap, this is #Dawgs country pic.twitter.com/cDJbxjD9ld — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 17, 2019

Nothing says spooked and superstitious like getting rid of some soap.

Notre Dame and Georgia kickoff Saturday at 8 p.m. E.T. in a primetime showdown.