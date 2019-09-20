USC QB Kedon Slovis Leaves After Hard Hit, Backup Matt Fink Throws Touchdown

Slovis was 2-for-2 for 17 yards before exiting the game, absorbing a hard hit early in the first quarter. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 20, 2019

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis exited the Trojans' matchup with No. 10 Utah on Friday after taking a hard hit early in the first quarter.

Slovis made his first career start against Stanford on Sept. 7, one week after opening-day starter J.T. Daniels suffered an ACL injury and meniscus tear. Slovis was 2-for-2 for 17 yards before exiting the game.

The Trojans offense kept pace with the Utes in Slovis's absence. Redshirt junior Matt Fink completed 13 of 17 passes for 203 yards in the first half, tossing two touchdowns in consecutive drives upon entering the game.

USC leads Utah 14–10 at the half. The Trojans entered Friday's 1–1 after a 30–27 loss to BYU in Week 2. 

