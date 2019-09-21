Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson was ejected for targeting in the third quarter on Saturday after a hit to the head of Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.

McCaffrey replaced Michigan's starter Shea Patterson early in the third quarter after the Badgers jumped out to a 35–0 lead at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. But Patterson's day ended after just three completions due to Pearson's hit in Wisconsin's 35-14 win.

Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey just took a brutal shot to the head. Targeting was called #MICHvsWIS pic.twitter.com/7CBoMma8yh — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 21, 2019

McCaffrey suffered a concussion from the hit, per Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

QB Dylan McCaffrey has a concussion, per Jim Harbaugh — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 21, 2019

Pearson's ejection was Wisconsin's second of the drive. Badgers defensive back Eric Burrell was also thrown out of the game for targeting following a hit on McCaffrey.

This was called targeting on Wisconsin’s Eric Burrell pic.twitter.com/EjrMVKbvBV — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 21, 2019

Patterson replaced McCaffrey and ended the shutout with a touchdown pass late in the third quarter, though the deficit remained at four scores. Michigan allowed 203 yards to Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor on Saturday, including two touchdown runs in the first quarter.