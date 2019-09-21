Wisconsin Safety Reggie Pearson Ejected for Brutal Hit on Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey

Safety Reggie Pearson was the second Wisconsin defender to be ejected in the second half for targeting. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2019

Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson was ejected for targeting in the third quarter on Saturday after a hit to the head of Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.

McCaffrey replaced Michigan's starter Shea Patterson early in the third quarter after the Badgers jumped out to a 35–0 lead at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. But Patterson's day ended after just three completions due to Pearson's hit in Wisconsin's 35-14 win

McCaffrey suffered a concussion from the hit, per Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. 

Pearson's ejection was Wisconsin's second of the drive. Badgers defensive back Eric Burrell was also thrown out of the game for targeting following a hit on McCaffrey.

Patterson replaced McCaffrey and ended the shutout with a touchdown pass late in the third quarter, though the deficit remained at four scores. Michigan allowed 203 yards to Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor on Saturday, including two touchdown runs in the first quarter.

 

 

