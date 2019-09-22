Clemson, Alabama still lead AP Top 25 poll; Wisconsin enters top 10 after beatdown of Michigan.
Clemson held on to the top spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and was joined by three newcomers.
Wisconsin is up five spots, landing at No. 8 after its impressive 35–14 victory over Michigan. The Wolverines dropped nine spots to No. 20.
Clemson is followed by Alabama, Georgia, and LSU.
Ohio State is fifth, with Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida and Notre Dame rounding out the Top 10.
USC is back in the poll after beating Pac-12 South foe Utah, with other new teams, Kansas State and Michigan State, completing the poll.
Check out the latest AP Poll below.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. California
16. Boise State
17. Washington
18. Virginia
19. Utah
20. Michigan
21. USC
22. UCF
23. Texas A&M
24. Kansas State
25, Michigan State