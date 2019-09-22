Clemson held on to the top spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and was joined by three newcomers.

Wisconsin is up five spots, landing at No. 8 after its impressive 35–14 victory over Michigan. The Wolverines dropped nine spots to No. 20.

Clemson is followed by Alabama, Georgia, and LSU.

Ohio State is fifth, with Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida and Notre Dame rounding out the Top 10.

USC is back in the poll after beating Pac-12 South foe Utah, with other new teams, Kansas State and Michigan State, completing the poll.

Check out the latest AP Poll below.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. California

16. Boise State

17. Washington

18. Virginia

19. Utah

20. Michigan

21. USC

22. UCF

23. Texas A&M

24. Kansas State

25, Michigan State