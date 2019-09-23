Five-Star Quarterback Jake Garcia Commits to USC

Five-star quarterback Jake Garcia has verbally committed to USC.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2019

Five-star quarterback Jake Garcia has verbally committed to USC, he announced Monday.

Garcia's decision comes a day after five-star quarterback Bryce Young flipped his commitment to Alabama after decommitting from USC. Young had previously announced his intention to attend USC in July 2018 before his junior year at Mater Dei High School (Calif.). He took a visit to the Crimson Tide over the weekend, announcing his change Sunday. 

Garcia, out of Narbonne High School (Calif.) is a member of the class of 2021. He picked the Trojans from a list that included Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, LSU and others.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Garcia is the No. 14 overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.

