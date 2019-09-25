Ohio State fans can sigh with relief after former coach Urban Meyer said if he returns to coaching it won't be at rival Michigan.

Meyer spoke with WBNS radio in Columbus on Wednesday and addressed the speculation over him possibly coaching at the Big House.

"No, that's not going to happen," he said, per ESPN.

The Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh have struggled this season despite a 2–1 record. After beating Middle Tennessee 40–21 in Week 1, they barely escaped Army in a 24–21 double overtime win before falling 35–14 at Wisconsin. The rough start has raised questions over Harbaugh's future with Michigan.

Meyer has also been linked to coaching at USC next season, but despite the rumors about his future, he said he likes his career change. Meyer works as a TV analyst for FOX and the Big Ten Network and teaches a 'Character and Leadership' course at Ohio State.

"I feel very good with where I'm at," Meyer said. "[Ohio State athletic director] Gene Smith and I are very close. I love working here and teaching. ... Three months ago, I had a problem: What if I'm sitting here in October and I can't stand what I'm doing? But I love what I'm doing. My family loves what I'm doing and those are really the only people that matter to me."

Meyer retired from coaching at the end of the 2018 season after seven seasons with the Buckeyes. He led Ohio State to one national championship and three Big Ten titles and went 7–0 against Michigan.