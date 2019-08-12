Celebrating 150 Years of College Football

August 12, 2019

From Pop Warner to Nick Saban, from Rutgers-Princeton to Alabama-Clemson, from no helmets to leather ones to state-of-the art, college football has come a long way since its inception in 1869, evolving from a campus oddity into a national fascination. In honor of the sport’s 150th year, we at Sports Illustrated have put together 15 lists of college football’s greatest—everything from programs to pizza joints to individual performances. Our writers pooled their experiences and years of reporting and research to highlight the game’s best moments and chart its evolution into the colossus it is today, which generates billions of dollars in revenue, sparks eons of heated debate and powers rivalries that have been passed down for generations. Happy birthday, college football—and here’s to 150 more years.

THE GREATEST

College Football
The Greatest Rivalries in College Football History
By Ross Dellenger

In honor of the sport's 150th anniversary, here are the top 10 rivalries in the history of college football.

College Football
The Greatest Traditions in College Football
By Mitchell Gladstone

In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, we ranked the sport's greatest traditions.  

College Football
The Greatest Games in College Football History
By Scooby Axson

In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, we ranked the best games in the history of the sport.

College Football
College Football's Greatest Individual Game Performances 
By Scooby Axson

In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, here are the top 10 greatest individual game performances in the history of the sport.

College Football
The Greatest Fight Songs in College Football History
By Morgan Turner
College Football
The Greatest Programs in College Football History
By Ross Dellenger

In the 150-year history of college football, which programs rank at the best of all time?

College Football
The Greatest Upsets in College Football History
By Ethan Thomas

From 41-point underdogs to snapping the longest winning streak in college football, here are the biggest upsets in the sport's history.

College Football
The Greatest Coaches in College Football History
By Laken Litman

In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, we ranked the best coaches in the history of the sport. 

College Football
The Greatest Stadiums in College Football History
By Bobby Sullivan

What makes a great college football stadium? These 10 venues are the best-of-the-best in the sport. 

College Football
College Football's Greatest College Towns
By Joan Niesen

From massive city campuses to small-town places that are synonymous with their respective teams, here are the top 10 college towns across the U.S. 

College Football
The Greatest Bowl Games in College Football History
By Scooby Axson

In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, we ranked the best bowl games in the history of the sport.  

College Football
College Football's Greatest Individual Seasons
By Scooby Axson

In honor of college football's 150th anniversary, here are the top 10 individual seasons in the history of the sport.

College Football
The Greatest Mascots in College Football History
By Torrey Hart

In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, we present an all-time ranking of the best mascots in the sport.

College Football
The Greatest Helmets in College Football History
By Damichael Cole
College Football
The Greatest College Town Eats
By Joan Niesen and Laken Litman

These college towns are known for much more than academics. Here are the greatest places to grub in all of college football. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S TOP 150 PHOTOS OF ALL TIME

Neil Leifer

While the sport has created a countless number of moments and memories that we'll never forget, these are the top 150 photos in college football's history. VIEW THE GALLERY

