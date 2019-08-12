In honor of college football's 150th anniversary, we at Sports Illustrated have compiled lists of everything that makes the sport great—from fight songs and food, to traditions and towns. While the sport has created a countless number of moments and memories that we'll never forget, these are the top 150 photos in college football's history.

Neil Leifer

University of Arkansas' offensive players form huddle and pose for photo prior to home game against Texas in Oct. 16, 1965. The offense lead to the Razorbacks to a 10-1 record that year.​

Damian Strohmeyer

Iconic RB Barry Sanders (21) flies over Colorado's defensive line en route to touchdown on Oct. 8, 1988. ​

Heinz Kluetmeier

Head coach Howard Schnellenberger address his Miami (FL) team at halftime of the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2, 1984. The Orange would go on to win 31-30 after a failed Nebraska 2 pt-conversion. This would be Schnellenberger's last game as Miami's head coach. ​

John Iacono

Bo Jackson (34) breaks through the line against the Texas Longhorns on Sep. 17, 1983. ​

Rich Clarkson

Nebraska QB Jerry Tagge with ripped jersey during "The Greatest College Game Ever Played" against Oklahoma in November of 1971. The Cornhuskers beat the Sooners 35-31 in Norman.​

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A big scuffle ensues as the UPenn Quakers took on the Lafayette Leopards in 1900. ​

David Bergman

Ohio St. Buckeye fans rush the field and lift up QB Craig Krenzel (16) after their unbeaten team defeats 12th ranked Michigan 14-9 on Nov. 23, 2002. The Buckeyes remained undefeated that year and won the Fiesta Bowl. ​

Bill Frakes

Virginia Tech QB Michael Vick bounces off a Clemson defender in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 2001. The Hokies would go on to defeat the Tigers by a score of 41-20. ​

David Klutho

Closeup shot of Central Michigan's Donny Kyre (93) and his mouthguard during game against cross-state rival Western Michigan on Oct. 1, 2016. ​

Richard Meek

Army's offense heads onto the field prior to their Oct. 1, 1955 match-up against Penn State at iconic Michie Stadium.​

Phil Huber

Heisman nominee Eric Dickerson (19) attempts to flee Texas A&M's defense in crucial conference game on Oct. 30, 1982. ​

Heinz Kluetmeier

USC wideout Lynn Swann leaps for the reception against Notre Dame on Oct. 27, 1973 in South Bend. The No. 8 Irish upset the No. 6 Trojans by a score of 23-14.​

Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Michigan legend "Old 98" warms up prior to game in Ann Arbor in October of 1940. ​

Pouya Dianat

Highly touted LSU runningback Leonard Fournette (7) in race for the endzone against SEC foe South Carolina in Baton Rouge on Oct. 10, 2015. ​

James Drake

Michigan State defensive end Bubba Smith tackles Notre Dame's RB Larry Conjar in the backfield on Nov. 19, 1966 in East Lansing. The game ended in a 10-10 tie and was later forged as the "Game of the Century."​

David Liam Kyle

Penn State QB Kerry Collins runs out of the pocket in a cold, snowy game on Oct. 30, 1993 against the Ohio State Buckeyes. ​

Heinz Kluetmeier

USC safety Ronnie Lott runs the ball downfield against number 1 ranked Alabama on Sep 23, 1978. ​

Greg Nelson

Aaron Green, runningback for TSU, nose dives into endzone for a touchdown against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium on Sep. 26, 2015. TCU outlasted the Red Raiders by a score of 55-52 in their Big 12 opener.​

Heinz Kluetmeier

Michigan great Tom Brady rears back for the long ball against Ohio St. on Nov. 11, 1998 in Columbus. ​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

Illinois running back Red Grange darts towards the goal line during their win against conference foe Michigan in 1924.​

Neil Leifer

USC's offensive line, highlighted by Anthony Muñoz (77), look onto the field at their defense in a game vs Cal Berkeley on Oct. 30, 1976. ​

Dan Hardesty

1959 Heisman winner and LSU running back Billy Cannon attempts to turn the corner on the far side of field. ​

John Biever

Nebraska QB Tommy Frazier (15) rushes for touchdown en route to a 62-24 blowout over Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl held on Jan. 2. ​

Jeff Haynes

The Big House is full of blue and maize as fans cheer on Michigan in 2013 against rival Notre Dame.​

Bill Frakes

Tennessee's QB Peyton Manning (16) stands in collapsing pocket during the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2, 1999, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers​.

Bettman/Bettman Archive

On the first day of the season, Notre Dame coach Frank Leahy addresses his squad of 70 or so candidates trying out for the 1947 Irish football team. ​

Heinz Kluetmeier

Georgia running back Herschel Walker (34) in the spotlight as he runs into the endzone to score against Notre Dame at the New Orleans Superdome on Jan. 1, 1981. ​

John W. McDonough

Houston wide receiver Steven Dunbar (88) makes unbelievable one-handed grab against Oklahoma at NFG Stadium on Sep. 3, 2016. ​

William R. Smith

Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler appears to be heated on the sideline in crucial game against Purdue on Nov. 13, 1982.​

AP

Georgia's Frank Sinkwhich (21) whips around Tulane's left side of line in first quarter of the game held in Athens on Oct. 17, 1942. ​

Heinz Kluetmeier

Florida's Time Tebow (15) throws pass over the outreached hands of Tennessee linebacker en route to the Gators 59-20 win on Sep. 15, 2007. ​

Mark Perlstein

Mississippi Valley State's Jerry Rice (88) during game against Alcorn State at Henderson Stadium on Nov. 5, 1984.​

Jonathan Ferrey

Sun shines down brightly on Oregon star QB Marcus Mariota (8) in game versus Michigan St. at Autzen Stadium on Sep. 6, 2014. ​

John Biever

QB legend Brett Favre (4) scans the field during game versus Florida State on Sep. 2, 1989. ​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

In the old-school College All-Stars vs Pro team game, Samm Baugh of TCU is seen bouncing a ball to the outside en route to a 6-0 win for the college kids at Soldier Field in 1937.​

Manny Millan

USC tailback Marcus Allen (33) looks to avoid UCLA defenders in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 1981. ​

Rich Clarkson

Oklahoma defensive tackle Lee Roy Selmon (93) shows off athleticism as he attempts to block throw from Nebraska QB in November of 1973. ​

Kohjiro Kinno

Irish QB Ian Cook (12) just delivers pass to the short-right during game versus USC at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 24, 2018. The Irish escaped 24-17 and secured a spot in CFB playoff against Clemson. ​

Damian Strohmeyer

Kansas wide receiver Kerry Meier (10) jumps for touchdown reception against Iowa in the second quarter of game on Nov. 11, 2007 in Lawrence, Kansas. ​

John W. McDonough

Boise St. QB looks for endzone target in game against University of Idaho at famous Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14, 2009.​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

Davey O'Brien, TCU's Heisman winning quarterback, calmy stays in the pocket and looks deep for a target during a game versus the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1938.​

Jed Jacobsohn

UCLA QB Josh Rosen (3) drops back and delivers ball to his wide out during beautiful night-time setting at Stanford Stadium on Oct. 17, 2015. ​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

Dick Kazmaier (42) of Princeton carries ball around right side in the first quarter of home victory against Yale 21-13 in Princeton, N.J.

John W. McDonough

Oregon fans dressed in green and yellow rallying their Ducks to 35-23 win over Arizona State in Eugene on Nov. 3, 2007. ​

John Biever

Alabama special teams players rush Penn St kicker John Bruno (11).

Robert Beck

In the 2014 BCS National Championship game, Kelvin Benjamin (1) reaches for game-winning grab while being dragged down by Auburn's Chris Davis (11). The catch came with 13 seconds left in the game, putting Florida State in the lead 34-31. ​

John Biever

View of Michigan's scoreboard and fans that highlight their landslide victory over Notre Dame in Ann Arbor on Sep. 15, 2007.​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

On Nov. 16, 1946 Doc Blanchard of Army runs past the outstretched arms of Penn State lineman in the second quarter of an Army 34-7 win on Franklin Field.​

David E. Klutho

Fans crowd the bleachers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in support of their Auburn Tigers as they take on Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl.

Neil Leifer

College football coaching legend Paul Bear Bryant stands alongside his Alabama players in game against Auburn on Nov. 29, 1974 in Birmingham. At Alabama, Bryant amassed six national championships and 13 conference championships.​

John Iacono

Pittsburgh's Tony Dorsett (33) warms himself on the sideline during contest against Army at Michie Stadium on Nov. 17, 1973.​

Kohjiro Kinno

Behind view of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (16) releasing pass during 2019 CFB National Championship against Alabama.

Bettman/Bettman Archive

In a 0-0 result, Glenn Davis of Army begins his kick-return of 15 yards before getting tackled by Notre Dame special teams player in game at Yankee Stadium in 1946.​

Donald Miralle

Oregon player flies into the endzone during the first ever CFB Playoff Rose Bowl game against Florida State on Jan. 1, 2015. Oregon, led by Marcus Mariota, destroyed the Seminoles 59-20. ​

Marvin E. Newman

The Syracuse Orange rush out onto the field prior to their game against TCU in the 1957 Cotton Bowl, in which they lost 28-27. ​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

Chicago's Soldier Field is packed to the brim with 110,000 fans spectating the annual Army-Navy game in 1926.​

Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

USC RB O.J. Simpson (32) sits on bench alongside his USC teammates as the defense tries to tame Notre Dame's offense on Oct. 10, 1967 in South Bend, Ind.

Kevin D. Liles

Shot of the 2016 SEC Championship game between the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide beat Florida by a score of 54-16 and would go on to CFB playoff.​

John Biever

J.J. Watt (99) of Wisconsin brushes off Arizona State offensive lineman at Camp Randall Stadium on Sep. 18, 2010.​

Rob Tringali

Penn State sensation Saquon Barkley (26) explodes into Indiana's defensive backfield in game at Beaver Stadium on Sep. 30, 2017.​

George Silk/The LIFE/Getty Images

View of Division 3 game between Amherst College and Wesleyan University in 1958 in Middletown, CT. ​

Walter looss Jr.

Two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin carries the ball through Michigan's defensive line on Nov. 23, 1974. Ohio St would go on to beat Michigan 12-10 after a late Michigan missed FG. ​

Al Tielemans

West Virginia QB Pat White (5) tumbles over and gains extra yardage against U Conn en route to a lopsided 66-21 win in Morgantown on Nov. 24, 2007. ​

John Biever

Desmond Howard finds open space against Notre Dame in Ann Arbor.

Simon Bruty

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow (13) hauls in game-winning touchdown with a second to go on the clock to beat Alabama in the 2017 National Championship.

Heinz Kluetmeier

Boston College QB legend Doug Flutie (22) jumps into the arms of his fellow teammate after the iconic Hail Mary pass against Miami in 1984.​

Bill Frakes

Emmitt Smith (22) protects the ball as he runs downfield for the Florida Gators in game against rival Georgia Bulldogs. Smith's three year career at Florida (1987-1989) paved the way for a legendary NFL career with the Cowboys. ​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

All-American RB Doak Walker (37) of SMU swiftly runs past Texas Tech defenders in the second quarter of game in Dallas, Texas, in 1948.​

Richard Mackson

UCLA great Troy Aiken (8) throws pass while getting knocked down by USC defender at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 11, 1988.​

David Bergman

Shot of the annual Penn State "White Out" game at Beaver Stadium against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With 110,078 fans, it was one of the largest attendance rates to date.

Damian Strohmeyer

Orlando Pace (75) protects the Ohio St. backfield in contest against Notre Dame in South Bend.​

Marvin E. Newman

TCU coach Abe Martin and his TCU team quietly look around the locker room moments before their contest against Syracuse in the 1957 Cotton Bowl. TCU would go on to win 28-27.​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

Rutgers QB making pass downfield against in-state rival Princeton Tigers in Princeton, N.J.​

Neil Leifer

Navy QB Roger Staubach drops back in the pocket against Texas in the 1964 Cotton Bowl. Texas was up 21-0 at half and kept Navy in check the rest of the way, naming Texas the undisputed champs of college football. ​

Robert Beck

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliot (15) trucks his way into the endzone for a 9-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter against Oregon during the 2015 CFB National Championship game. Ohio State won by a score of 42-20. ​

John G. Zimmerman

UCLA scrambles for a loose fumble on the goal line against California in a game that took place on Nov. 12, 1958.​

Greg Nelson

Sooners QB and Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray (1) swiftly escapes pressure from OK State defenders during game in Norman, OK on Nov. 10, 2018. The Sooners won 48-47 and Murray tallied 349 passing yards and a touchdown. ​

Neil Leifer

In an Iron Bowl classic, Alabama's Johnny Musso (22) hops over line into endzone for crucial touchdown. Musso ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns in this game that took place in Birmingham on Nov. 27, 1971.​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

Aerial view of annual Army-Navy game shows the packed crowd at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. ​

Simon Bruty

Beautiful sunset over Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium as the Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles.

Bill Frakes

USC quarterback Matt Leinert (11) gets a shove from RB Reggie Bush to score the game winning touchdown over Notre Dame in South Bend on Oct. 15th, 2005. The play later became famously titled, "The Bush Push."​

Robert Beck

Vince Young (10) reaches for endzone in the third quarter of the 2006 Rose Bowl vs USC. Texas beat USC 41-38 in an instant classic that found both teams going back and forth deep into the last minutes of regulation.​

Neil Leifer

Texas legendary head coach Darrel Royal, which is who their new stadium is named after, addresses the Longhorns in the locker room prior to a game in November of 1963. ​

Erick W. Rasco

In the 135th game between the two teams, Harvard and Yale played at Fenway Park in Boston on Nov. 17, 2018.​

Simon Bruty

Cal Berkeley running back Marshawn Lynch (10) makes a cut and avoids USC defender at home on Nov. 12, 2005.​

Heinz Kluetmeier

Oklahoma players Eric Pope (67) and Brian Bosworth (44) celebrate together after tying Texas 15-15 at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Oct. 13, 1984. ​

Greg Nelson

Playmaker Baker Mayfield (6) of Oklahoma hops Iowa State defender on outside run in action at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, on Oct. 7, 2017.​

David E. Klutho

The Kansas State players applaud their home fans during game against Auburn on Sep. 18, 2014. ​

David E. Klutho

Helmet of Notre Dame's Deon McIntosh (38) splinters from hard hit from Wake Forest defender in game on Nov. 4, 2017 in South Bend.​

Peter Read Miller

Reggie Bush takes flight over UCLA defensive back and helps the Trojans remain undefeated on Dec. 3, 2005 at the LA Coliseum. The Trojans moved on to face Texas in the national championship on Jan. 4.

Bob Rosato

Calvin Johnson (22) scores highlight reel touchdown in game against Notre Dame on Sep. 2, 2006 in Atlanta.​

Damian Strohmeyer

Arkansas' Darren McFadden (5) attempts to escape Auburn D in SEC matchup on Oct. 7, 2006 in Auburn.​

Will Welt

Heisman trophy winner Paul Hornung (5) hands ball off to Notre Dame RB during game against rival Michigan State on Oct. 20, 1956 in South Bend. ​

John W. McDonough

Texas A&M stud Johnny Manziel (2) throws a perfect spiral on the run against Alabama at Kyle Field in early September 2013. ​

John W. McDonough

Kyle Field is home to some of the best fans in all of college football. "The 12th Man" played a huge role in every home game for the Aggies.​

Bettman/Bettman Archive

In tightly contested conference game, UPenn defeats Dartmouth 14-7 in Philadelphia.

Chris Keane

Clemson fans at Death Valley deliver one of the most entertaining stadium atmospheres in the country. This aerial view shows the faithful fans moments prior to opening kickoff on Sept. 1, 2018 against Furman.​

Auburn QB Cam Newton (2) celebrates touchdown against rival South Carolina at the Georgia Dome on Dec. 4, 2010. No.1- ranked Auburn defeated the Gamecocks 56-17 in the SEC Championship game. ​

Bill Frakes

Gator Country goes wild in game against Tennessee at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sep. 21, 2013.​

Greg Nelson

Sooner TE Grant Calcaterra (80) makes one-handed grab for 18-yard TD against Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. ​

Bob Rosato

LSU's QB JaMarcus Russell dives into the endzone headfirst late in the fourth quarter against the Volunteers. Russel stepped out of bounds prior to the leap, but on the next play LSU converted to earn the 28-24 win on Nov. 4, 2006. ​

Neil Leifer

USC RB O.J. Simpson (32) takes kneel on sideline during game against Notre Dame in South Bend on Oct. 14, 1967.​

Greg Nelson

Tyrone Swoops (18) of Texas fully extends into the endzone for game winning score in overtime against Notre Dame.

Bettman/Bettman Archive

The scene at Soldier Field in 1925 at game between Michigan and Northwestern. The Wildcats won 3-2 and would move on to play at Dysche Stadium the following year.​

Damian Strohmeyer

Wisconsin big-time running back Ron Dayne (33) runs in the open field in contest against Purdue on Nov. 6, 1999 in West Lafayette, Ind.

David E. Klutho

Action shot during classic game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers in South Bend on Oct. 10, 2018. The Fighting Irish barely survived 19-14 to remain undefeated on year. ​

Marvin E. Newman

Syracuse halfback Ernie Davis (44) breaks it to the outside for 57-yard touchdown run versus West Virginia in Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 1959. ​

Bill Frakes

Jameis Winston (5) of Florida St. signals for audible at the line of scrimmage in away game at Florida on Nov. 30, 2013. Winston threw for 3 touchdowns en route to 37-7 victory over the Gators. ​

John Iacono

Florida Gators running back Neal Anderson (27) flies into the endzone for score against Georgia on Nov. 10, 1984 in Gainesville. ​

David Klutho

In the first weeks of the season, Houston beat Florida State by a score of 34-31 at Cardinal Stadium in 2015. ​

Marvin E. Newman

Auburn QB Pat Trammel (12) takes snap from center during game at Legion Field, site of the 1961 Iron Bowl.​

Chris Keane

Trevor Lawrence delivers pass at home against Furman in first weeks of the 2018 season. Clemson would later go on to win the BCS National Championship.​

Peter Read Miller

USC QB Mark Sanchez (6) releases ball right before sack from Ohio St. linebacker on Sep. 13, 2008 at the LA Coliseum. ​

Neil Leifer

Longhorn great Earl Campbell smiles big and wide in Texas on Nov. 1, 1977. ​

Walter looss Jr.

UCLA QB Gary Beban (16) calls a play in the huddle for his Bruins offense in a game versus USC on Nov. 20, 1965.​

Kevin Liles

Georgia GB Jake Fromm (11) barely gets the ball off prior to getting knocked down by Tennessee linebacker in home game on Sep. 29, 2018.​​

Andy Hayt

RB Mike Rozier (30) of Nebraska holds out stiff arm to avoid oncoming tacklers of Oklahoma in conference matchup on Nov. 26, 1982 in Lincoln. ​

George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

On a muddied field, Columbia running back heads downfield against their conference rival Brown University.

Greg Nelson

Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh (93) grabs hold of Texas RB in game at Cowboy Stadium on Dec. 5, 2009. ​

Al Tielemans

J.T. Barrett (16) takes snap from Ohio St center during game against in-state opponent Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on Sep. 27, 2014. ​

Erick W. Rasco

Black and white photo of scene at 134th annual competition between Harvard and Yale at the Yale Bowl in 2017. The Bulldogs beat Harvard by a score of 24-3.​

Greg Nelson

Texas QB Colt McCoy (12) hands off to his tailback, but Ndamukong Suh (93) poses a threat at the line in game at Cowboy Stadium on Dec. 5, 2009. McCoy led the Longhorns to a 13-12 victory in the Big 12 Championship game. ​

John Iacono

Auburns defensive end Aundray Bruce (93) escapes Tennessee's lineman to get into backfield on Sep. 26, 1987.​

Neil Leifer

Army QB Rollie Stichwey (16) ditches the pocket against Navy in the annual Army-Navy game and Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia on Dec. 7, 1963.​

Robert Beck

Sam Darnold (14) of USC hurls a pass downfield against Penn State in the 2017 Rose Bowl. The No. 3 Trojans beat the No. 7 Nittany Lions by a score of 52-49, following a 17 point comeback in the fourth quarter. ​

Sheedy & Long/WireImage.com

Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian looking disappointed after the Irish fall 20-17 away at USC on Nov. 28, 1964. ​

Rob Tringali

Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith (3) hauls in game winning grab against Georgia in the second overtime to win the 2018 BCS National Championship.​

John Iacono

Notre Dame standout WR Tim Brown (81) takes off downfield after reception against Michigan on Sep. 12, 1987. The Fighting Irish upset the Wolverines 26-7 in the Big House.​

John W. McDonough

Stunning aerial view of the 2018 Rose Bowl game between Oklahoma and Georgia. The Bulldogs won the game in a dramatic double overtime 54-48 victory and would advance to the championship game against Alabama. ​

Walter looss Jr.

Oklahoma RB Billy Sims (20), first overall pick in 1980 NFL draft, heads downfield against Nebraska on Nov. 11, 1978. ​

Neil Leifer

Roger Staubach (12), aka "Captain Comebacl," addresses his team in huddle during the 1963 annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia, Pa.

Heinz Kluetmeier

Clemson RB Jeff McCall (32) breaks out into the open against Nebraska in the 1982 Orange Bowl at iconic Orange Bowl Stadium. Clemson beat the Cornhuskers 22-16 and remained undefeated on the year.​

Simon Bruty

QB Dak Prescott (15) looks to go long in game versus Texas A&M at Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 3, 2014. ​

Jerry Cooke/Corbis via Getty Images

Yale football players pose for picture on bench during game.

John W. McDonough

Fresno St defenseman trucks and knocks ball out of hands from USC wide receiver in game on Aug. 30, 2014 in L.A.

Hy Peskin

Texas FB Steve Worster (30) takes the handoff from his quarterback at home against Texas A&M on Nov. 28, 1968.​

Oscar White/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The first-ever Harvard vs. Yale game at Hamilton Park on Nov. 13, 1875. The two teams will play their 136th matchup on November 23, 2019.

Erick W. Rasco

Following their 2018 National Championship, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addresses team before their Crimson vs White game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in April. ​

Neil Leifer

Alabama's Johnny Musso (22) struggles over the line to earn 1-yard touchdown over Mississippi at Legion Field on Oct. 4, 1969.​

Tom Lynn

Wisconsin back Melvin Gordon (25) avoids Minnesota defenders with stiff-arm at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 29, 2014. ​

John Iacono

Pitt's Hugh Green (99) tackles Penn St player as the snow begins to fall in Pittsburgh on Nov. 26, 1977. ​

Al Tielemans

Tyler Powell (23) of Ohio St intercepts the final pass of the 2015 Sugar Bowl over Alabama's Chris Black (1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.​

UniversityofNotreDameArchives

Fighting Irish leader Knute Rockne coaching team in scrimmage during the 1920s.

Neil Leifer

Famous Alabama QB Joe Namath (12) scans the field looking for open receiver versus Tennessee in Knoxville on Nov. 20, 1962. ​

Tony Tomsic

Stanford great and NFL Hall-of-Famer John Elway (7) scrambles downfield in contest against Purdue. Elway would go on to be the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick and be a 9x Pro Bowl Selection in career with the Denver Broncos.​

Neil Leifer

Alabama defensive players look on from the bench during a game at Tennessee on Nov. 20, 1962. ​

UPI/CORBIS

Dwight D. Eisenhower and Omar Bradley pose with the West Point Football Team. While Bradley became General of the Army in 1950 and Eisenhower was elected the 34th President of the U.S. in 1952, both graduated from West Point in 1915. ​

Damian Strohmeyer

Florida State QB Charlie Ward (17) under pressure from Miami's Warren Sapp (76) on Oct. 3, 1992.

Neil Leifer

Navy QB Ronald Klemich (18) shuffles backwards to hand the ball off to his RB in the 62nd annual Army-Navy game in 1961, played at Philadelphia Municipal Stadium.​

Richard Meek

Navy jayvees and plebes run through their offense on a serene afternoon on the Severn River in the early spring of 1956.​