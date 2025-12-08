2025 Heisman Trophy Finalists Revealed: Every Candidate for College Football’s Top Honor
With the regular season having come and gone and the second annual 12-team College Football Playoff field officially set, we’re now into awards week across the NCAA.
While an abundance of accolades are set to be dolled out, the top honor in college football is—on an annual basis—the Heisman Trophy. Awarded each year since 1935 to the top player in the nation, the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be presented to this year’s winner at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center on Saturday, Dec. 13 in a ceremony beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Looking back at the previous 10 Heisman winners, you’ll see seven quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels), a running back (Derrick Henry), a wide receiver (DeVonta Smith), and a true two-way player in Travis Hunter.
Here’s a look at the finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy:
2025 Heisman Trophy finalists
The Heisman Trust announced four finalists for the 2025 trophy on Monday evening. Here’s a look at each, along with their stats from this season.
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
2025 stats:
- 199 carries, 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns, 6.9 yards per carry
- 27 receptions, 280 yards, 3 touchdowns
Jeremiah Love was the straw that stirred the drink for Notre Dame’s offense in 2025, rushing for a career-high 1,372 yards over his third season in South Bend.
The 6’0”, 214-pound back ran for a touchdown in all but one game this year, amassed 100 yards in six of them, and after an 0–2 start to the season, helped the Fighting Irish finish the campaign with a 10–2 record.
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
2025 stats:
- 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns. 6 interceptions, 71.5% completion percentage
- 69 carries, 240 yards, 6 touchdowns
Fernando Mendoza became national news this week for his incredible postgame press conference following the Big Ten championship—an Indiana win—but it’s been his play all season long that will have him sitting in the first row in New York on Saturday night.
Over 13 games with the Hoosiers in 2025, Mendoza notched a 181.4 passer rating, threw for Big Ten-high 33 touchdowns, ran for six more, and on Saturday night in Indianapolis, led his team to a conference title and has them sitting with the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff.
QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
2025 stats:
- 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns. 8 interceptions, 71.2% completion percentage
- 152 carries, 826 yards, 9 touchdowns
Diego Pavia has been his own advocate to win the Heisman Trophy this season, hitting the award's signature pose on his way to an SEC-leading 27 touchdown passes and 171.5 passer rating in 2025.
What he’s also done is guide Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season in program history and its second consecutive bowl game berth.
QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State
2025 stats:
- 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns. 6 interceptions, 78.4% completion percentage
At 20 years old, Julian Sayin put on a show for the Buckeyes all season long, leading the Big Ten in completion percentage (78.4%) and passer rating (182.1) on the way to a 12–1 season and a spot in the second edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Sayin also threw for 300-plus yards six times, completed more than 80% of his passes five times, and was sacked just six times all year before being taken down five times during Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Indiana in the Big Ten championship.