Alabama Star WR Ryan Williams Inks NIL Deal With Nail Polish Brand
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams took the NCAA by storm in 2024, hauling in 48 receptions for 865 yards and four touchdowns for the Crimson Tide at just 17 years old.
The All-SEC first team member is now officially an adult, celebrating his 18th birthday this past Sunday, and he did so by announcing a new name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal he signed with nail polish company Sally Hansen.
"What's good guys, it's Ryan 'Hollywood' Williams here, and you know it's a big day for me," he said in a promotional video on Instagram with birthday balloons behind him. "As you can clearly see, it's my birthday, and it's also the big game. So you know I gotta get right today. Gotta start off right, get the nails right, let's go!"
Williams went on to give his "Sally Hansen" pick of all-black polish and paint them prior to cutting some delicious-looking cookie cake and shooting some basketballs on a mini-hoop.
The former five-star recruit is no stranger to painting his nails. Williams reportedly lets his little sister paint his nails before each Alabama game, and last year he sparked some controversy when he sported some orange polish after their 24–17 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Williams ranks No. 13 on On3's NIL list with a valuation $2.7 million. He's the Crimson Tide's highest-ranked player on that list.