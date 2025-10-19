SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama, Georgia Leap Into Top Five After Massive SEC Wins

A look at the AP's latest Top 25 rankings after Week 8 in college football.

Mike Kadlick

Ty Simpson has Alabama as the AP's No. 4 team in the country.
Ty Simpson has Alabama as the AP's No. 4 team in the country. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 8 of the 2025 college football season saw four of the nation's top-10 teams go down—one of which in upset, field-storming fashion—causing quite the shakeup in the latest AP Top 25.

Quarterback Diego Pavia hit the Heisman pose while his Vanderbilt Commodores took care of business over LSU, the once No. 2 Miami Hurricanes fell to their ACC rival Louisville Cardinals, Lane Kiffin's troll job of Kirby Smart wasn't enough as Ole Miss blew a fourth-quarter lead to Georgia, and Texas Tech—without quarterback Behren Morton—lost on the road to Arizona State, giving the Sun Devils their first win over a top-10 opponent since 2019.

Elsewhere across the NCAA, Bill Belichick lost again, James Franklin made a College Game Day appearance less than a week after being fired by Penn State, and Curt Cignetti made a hilarious face in Indiana's win over Michigan State.

And with that, we head into Week 9 with a new AP Top 25 Poll. Here's a look at the latest rankings:

College Football Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Indiana Hoosiers

+1

3.

Texas A&M Aggies

+1

4.

Alabama Crimson Tide

+2

5.

Georgia Bulldogs

+4

6.

Oregon Ducks

+2

7.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

+5

8.

Ole Miss Rebels

-3

9.

Miami Hurricanes

-7

10.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+7

11.

BYU Cougars

+4

12.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

+1

13.

Oklahoma Sooners

+1

14.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

-7

15.

Missouri Tigers

+1

16.

Virginia Cavaliers

+2

17.

Tennessee Volunteers

-6

18.

South Florida Bulls

+1

19.

Louisville Cardinals

New to Top 25

20.

LSU Tigers

-10

21.

Cincinnati Bearcats

+3

22.

Texas Longhorns

-1

23.

Illinois Fighting Illini

New to Top 25

24.

Arizona State Sun Devils

New to Top 25

25.

Michigan Wolverines

New to Top 25

