Curt Cignetti's Nonplussed Reaction to Michigan State TD Became an Instant Meme
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti got paid this week.
Rather than let rumors swirl of a potential departure to Penn State or any of the other top jobs that might come available this year, the Hoosiers locked up their guy, signing Cignetti to an extension through 2033 that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in all of college football.
The payday is quite deserved. Cignetti has Indiana ranked No. 3 in the country, and is a remarkable 17–2 since taking over the top job at the program. But with the new deal signed, it was right back to work for Cignetti, who had to get his Hoosiers ready to play Michigan State on Saturday.
In their game against the Spartans, Cignetti made news once again, this time thanks to his reaction to a touchdown given up by Indiana.
In the still captured and immediately meme’d across the internet, Cignetti looks like a cartoon wolf briefly bemused by his prey’s attempt to hide from him, or perhaps the adult villain of a Pixar film who is going to find out what those dang kids are up to soon enough.
It’s a face that screams, “why I oughta....” out from your computer screen.
Online, fans had fun with the moment.
Indiana led Michigan State 21–10 at halftime, when the game was halted for a lightning delay.
