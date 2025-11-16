AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Plummets Following Tight Loss to Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa
Another weekend of college football came to a close on Saturday night and as it typically goes, the slate was filled with plenty of upsets, Heisman moments, and signature wins for a handful of playoff-ready teams.
For starters, in the state of Texas, quarterback Marcel Reed and the A&M Aggies pulled off a historic comeback win over South Carolina to remain undefeated, their cross-state rivals in the Longhorns were blown out by Georgia and handed their third loss of the season, and Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez found himself in Heisman talks after his Red Raiders took down UCF.
Elsewhere in college football, Bill Belichick basically snubbed Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert of a handshake after the Tar Heels’ loss to the Demon Deacons, Lane Kiffin had to address rumors that he'd be leaving Ole Miss at the end of the season, and Oklahoma upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa—causing the Crimson Tide to tumble in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.
Speaking of the poll, before we head into Week 13, here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Indiana Hoosiers
None
3.
Texas A&M Aggies
None
4.
Georgia Bulldogs
+1
5.
Ole Miss Rebels
+1
t6.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+2
t6.
Oregon Ducks
None
8.
Oklahoma Sooners
+3
9.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
None
10
Alabama Crimson Tide
-6
11.
BYU Cougars
+1
12.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+1
13.
Utah Utes
+2
14.
Miami Hurricanes
+2
15.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
-1
16.
USC Trojans
+1
17.
Texas Longhorns
-7
18.
Michigan Wolverines
None
19.
Virginia Cavaliers
+1
20.
Tennessee Volunteers
+1
21.
James Madison Dukes
+3
22.
North Texas Mean Green
New to Top 25
23.
Missouri Tigers
New to Top 25
24.
Tulane Green Wave
New to Top 25
25.
Houston Cougars
New to Top 25