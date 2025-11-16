SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Plummets Following Tight Loss to Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 12.

Mike Kadlick

John Mateer and the Sooners took down Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon. / David Leong-Imagn Images

Another weekend of college football came to a close on Saturday night and as it typically goes, the slate was filled with plenty of upsets, Heisman moments, and signature wins for a handful of playoff-ready teams.

For starters, in the state of Texas, quarterback Marcel Reed and the A&M Aggies pulled off a historic comeback win over South Carolina to remain undefeated, their cross-state rivals in the Longhorns were blown out by Georgia and handed their third loss of the season, and Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez found himself in Heisman talks after his Red Raiders took down UCF.

Elsewhere in college football, Bill Belichick basically snubbed Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert of a handshake after the Tar Heels’ loss to the Demon Deacons, Lane Kiffin had to address rumors that he'd be leaving Ole Miss at the end of the season, and Oklahoma upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa—causing the Crimson Tide to tumble in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

Speaking of the poll, before we head into Week 13, here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Indiana Hoosiers

None

3.

Texas A&M Aggies

None

4.

Georgia Bulldogs

+1

5.

Ole Miss Rebels

+1

t6.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+2

t6.

Oregon Ducks

None

8.

Oklahoma Sooners

+3

9.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

None

10

Alabama Crimson Tide

-6

11.

BYU Cougars

+1

12.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+1

13.

Utah Utes

+2

14.

Miami Hurricanes

+2

15.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

-1

16.

USC Trojans

+1

17.

Texas Longhorns

-7

18.

Michigan Wolverines

None

19.

Virginia Cavaliers

+1

20.

Tennessee Volunteers

+1

21.

James Madison Dukes

+3

22.

North Texas Mean Green

New to Top 25

23.

Missouri Tigers

New to Top 25

24.

Tulane Green Wave

New to Top 25

25.

Houston Cougars

New to Top 25

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

