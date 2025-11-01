SI

Arch Manning Injury Update: Status Now Official for Game vs. Vanderbilt

He suffered a concussion in the Longhorns' narrow win last Saturday.

Arch Manning will return for Texas against Vanderbilt Saturday.
Texas is functionally in must-win territory for its College Football Playoff hopes, and Friday's Longhorns news couldn't have come at a better time.

Quarterback Arch Manning is off the injury report and will play against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Texas indicated Friday via Pete Thamel of ESPN. Manning, 21, sustained a concussion during the Longhorns' 45–38 overtime win at Mississippi State last Saturday.

Matthew Caldwell, a transfer from Troy, relieved Manning against the Bulldogs and tossed the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V.

Texas has underachieved so far in 2025, starting 6-2 with multiple close shaves after being voted No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll. Manning in particular has struggled; he is averaging nearly three yards per attempt fewer than he did in limited action in 2023 and 2024.

The Longhorns, who still have two top-five teams on their schedule in Georgia and Texas A&M, have not lost to the No. 9 Commodores since 1928.

