Arch Manning Injury Update: Status Now Official for Game vs. Vanderbilt
Texas is functionally in must-win territory for its College Football Playoff hopes, and Friday's Longhorns news couldn't have come at a better time.
Quarterback Arch Manning is off the injury report and will play against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Texas indicated Friday via Pete Thamel of ESPN. Manning, 21, sustained a concussion during the Longhorns' 45–38 overtime win at Mississippi State last Saturday.
Matthew Caldwell, a transfer from Troy, relieved Manning against the Bulldogs and tossed the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V.
Texas has underachieved so far in 2025, starting 6-2 with multiple close shaves after being voted No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll. Manning in particular has struggled; he is averaging nearly three yards per attempt fewer than he did in limited action in 2023 and 2024.
The Longhorns, who still have two top-five teams on their schedule in Georgia and Texas A&M, have not lost to the No. 9 Commodores since 1928.