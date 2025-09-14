Arch Manning Says He's 'Got to Play Better' After Rough Outing in Win Over UTEP
Although the Texas Longhorns (the preseason No. 1 team) are 2-1 to start the 2025 season, the quarterback prodigy Arch Manning hasn't wowed fans as much as they hoped he would. At one point, Texas fans booed their starting quarterback during Saturday's 27-10 win over UTEP as Manning struggled to complete passes.
Manning completed just 11 of 25 attempts (five of those came in the first half) for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He earned a quarterback rating of 26.5—ouch.
For the Heisman Trophy hopeful, Manning definitely needs to improve his game on the field, and he's well aware of that. He gave a humbling post-game press conference on Saturday, where he focused on how he wants to better his game.
"I've got to play better," Manning said, via ESPN. "A lot of quarterbacks—a lot of players—want to be great. I know I'm better than this.
"All my life I've been an accurate passer. I've just got to get back to it."
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't sound too worried about Manning moving forward, though. He acknowledged that it's still early and they team is working with Manning.
"Our job as coaches is to work him towards [a high level of play]," Sarkisian said. "We've righted the ship before. We'll get there."
We'll see how Manning and the Longhorns do next Saturday against Sam Houston.