SI

Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham Makes Seeding Case to CFP Committee

The Sun Devils coach believes his team is worthy of a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Mike McDaniel

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham believes that his team deserves a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham believes that his team deserves a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following Saturday's 45-19 blowout victory over No. 16 Iowa State in which star running back Cam Skattebo put on an absolute show, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham believes that his team has a case for one of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoff.

Dillingham explained why he believes his team is worthy of a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff in the immediate aftermath of the victory.

"Last year, (the selection committee) kept Florida State out because their quarterback didn't play. We're 11-1 with our quarterback, 11-1," Dillingham said. "And we're Big 12 champs. I think we should be treated like an 11-1 team."

The Sun Devils finished the season 11-2 with a Big 12 title, but like Dillingham mentioned, they played their game against Cincinnati without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt.

It will be interesting to see how Arizona State is seeded when the bracket is finalized on Sunday.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football