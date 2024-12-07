Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham Makes Seeding Case to CFP Committee
Following Saturday's 45-19 blowout victory over No. 16 Iowa State in which star running back Cam Skattebo put on an absolute show, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham believes that his team has a case for one of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoff.
Dillingham explained why he believes his team is worthy of a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff in the immediate aftermath of the victory.
"Last year, (the selection committee) kept Florida State out because their quarterback didn't play. We're 11-1 with our quarterback, 11-1," Dillingham said. "And we're Big 12 champs. I think we should be treated like an 11-1 team."
The Sun Devils finished the season 11-2 with a Big 12 title, but like Dillingham mentioned, they played their game against Cincinnati without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt.
It will be interesting to see how Arizona State is seeded when the bracket is finalized on Sunday.