Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Has Something to Prove in Matchup With Quinn Ewers, Texas

The Sun Devils quarterback has plenty of confidence heading into the quarterfinal matchup with the Longhorns.

Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl.
Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is not backing down from the matchup with the Texas Longhorns.

In fact, Leavitt wants to go out and prove on the field that he's the best quarterback in a game featuring Texas starter Quinn Ewers.

Leavitt was asked about Ewers ahead of the matchup, and his answer didn't disappoint.

"I've watched him for a fair amount of time now," Leavitt said. "I'm just excited for the opportunity. People keep counting me out since day one, and I'm gonna go prove why I'm the better quarterback."

Leavitt has been phenomenal for the Sun Devils in his first year under center since transferring from Michigan State. The redshirt freshman completed 63.2% of his passes this season for 2,663 yards and 24 touchdowns to five interceptions.

While running back Cam Skattebo has dominated the headlines, Leavitt is every bit as big of a reason why Arizona State is two wins away from a national title berth.

The Sun Devils and Longhorns are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day in Atlanta.

