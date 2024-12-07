Those who’ve been fortunate enough to call a Cam Skattebo game or watch him in person whether in HS or at Sac State or Arizona State will tell you: the guy is absurd😤



I’ll never forget when he dragged 10 guys for a TD off an onside kick🤣@ConnorOnion pic.twitter.com/Iyb9h0Lcn3 https://t.co/qfYB4vnmpT