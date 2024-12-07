Absurd Cam Skattebo High School Highlight Resurfaces During Big 12 Championship
The Arizona State Sun Devils ran away with a win in the Big 12 title game on Saturday, cruising past the Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 45-19.
Leading the way for the Sun Devils was running back Cam Skattebo, who burned the Cyclones defense for 170 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. You like angry runs? Skattebo loves angry runs.
Skattebo earned high praise from the broadcast booth, and went as far as to hit a Heisman pose after one of his scores in the game.
For those new to the Skattebo experience, seeing the throwback, freight train of a running back was quite an experience. As Cameron Selerno of CBS Sports noted on social media, Skattebo’s truck-stick style of play was nothing new. He’s been doing this since high school.
Fans were delighted, but not exactly surprised that this was the type of high school tape Skattebo had been producing. Others were inspired to share more clips from his career before Arizona State.
After the Sun Devils’ win on Saturday, Skattebo isn’t done yet, as Arizona State are set to make the College Football Playoff as Big 12 champions.