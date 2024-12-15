Ashton Jeanty Felt Like He 'Should've Walked Away' With Heisman Trophy
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty finished second place in Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter on Saturday night in the smallest margin of victory since 2009.
Hunter received 2,231 total votes, 552 of which were first-place votes, while Jeanty finished with 2,017 total points and 309 first-place votes. Jeanty appeared on 95.04% of ballots, while Hunter was on 93.3% of ballots in a close contest.
After the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Jeanty admitted that he thought it would be him holding the trophy.
"Obviously it wasn't the result I was hoping for, I kind of just had to take a moment to debrief and just appreciate the fact that I was even here," Jeanty said in an interview with KTVB's Jay Tust. "... I really felt like I should've walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning."
The running back stayed positive, though, and is looking toward the future as his Boise State team will compete in the College Football Playoff as the third seed. The Broncos received a first-round bye and will play the winner of the Penn State–SMU matchup on Dec. 31.